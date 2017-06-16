CVTC expands programs and facilities

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College leaders are planning to expand their programs, highlighted by a $1.5 million renovation to start a Culinary Arts and Management program at the Business Education Center on Clairemont Avenue.



Vice President of Operations at CVTC, Tom Huffcutt, told News 18 they have been successful in offering programs in many areas like manufacturing and medicine in the past, but as more restaurants come to town, the demand for skilled food service employees is rising.



"This way our graduates will show up job ready, prepared to offer value to their employer, and hopefully provide a higher service, or higher value to them, and make more money," Huffcutt said.



The program is slated to start in August 2018, and spots are already filling up. There are 24 being offered, and 10 students have already been taken.



