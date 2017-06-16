New wedding venue at Local Lounge in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The summer season is also wedding season, and one local restaurant wants to serve up the perfect ceremony.

The Local Lounge in Eau Claire is now open to hosting weddings. The restaurant recently built a new courtyard, complete with waterfall, fire pit and gazebo. To stick with the Local Lounge name, produce is grown right in the courtyard and used in the kitchen. The new space has already garnered plenty of interest from those looking to tie the knot.

Local Lounge event chef, Anthony Matson said, "We are actually booked for weddings until the end of the year. We have 26 weddings from now until the end of the year. So, for 2018, everyone is welcome to come down and check us out."

The Local Lounge will host its first wedding Saturday night. The courtyard will also be home to their new summer music series three times a week, which will start on June 21.