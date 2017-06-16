Oxbeaux draws nearly 2,000 people, police say there were no issu - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Oxbeaux draws nearly 2,000 people, police say there were no issues

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire told News 18 the opening act of Eaux Claires went off without a hitch. 

Kyle Roder, with the Eau Claire Police Department, said there were no citations or arrests at Thursday night's Oxbeaux event. Nick Meyer with the Oxbow Hotel said they were just shy of 2,000 people at the event, and thousands of others were downtown for other musical performances.

Meyer said they are excited with how the event went and look forward to doing something similar in the future. 

