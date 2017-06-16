Finding the perfect Father's Day gift

Are you celebrating your dad on Sunday? Father's Day is on June 18, which means you still have time to find your dad the perfect gift.

While dads can be a little challenging to shop for, there are plenty of items available. An Eau Claire Scheels associate said the best way to find dad something he'll treasure is to think about what type of activities he enjoys.

"Depending on what your budget is, we can tailor your spending budget to find really anything your dad likes. If he's into golfing, grilling or hunting, we have a gift that can fit the mold," said Jamie Jane, the event leader for Scheels in Eau Claire.

News 18 met two brothers shopping for their dad at the store on Friday. They said they are excited to spend Sunday with their father because he's their biggest role model.

"He's my coach for baseball. He's my hunting mentor, and he even takes me fishing even though I'm not a huge fisherman," Cayden Shepler said.

"I love him because he's my dad, he does a lot of stuff for us," Braxton Shepler said.

Popular gifts for dads include golfing apparel, grilling utensils and water safety gear.