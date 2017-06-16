Rollover crash in Lake Hallie backs up traffic on Hwy. 29

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Traffic in Chippewa County was backed up for roughly an hour Friday afternoon due to a rollover crash on Highway 29. It happened at about 2:15 p.m. in Lake Hallie, near exit 79.

The Lake Hallie Police Department told News 18 it was a one vehicle accident. They said the driver was wearing her seat belt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



One lane of westbound traffic had to be blocked off for 20 minutes while crews cleared the scene, and traffic was back to normal speed in about an hour.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though officers don't believe alcohol is a factor.