Missing Rothschild man's body recovered from Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The body of a Rothschild man missing on the Wisconsin River was recovered Friday.

Search crews pulled the body of Dominic Flaminio, 41, from the water around 11:15 a.m. after hours of searching Thursday and Friday.

Flaminio was with his girlfriend and her kids Thursday on the Wisconsin River near Memorial Park in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

His girlfriend's son, 8, was being swept away by the current when Flaminio attempted to swim after him. That's when Flaminio went under, police said.

The boy's sister, 11, who was wearing a life preserver, was able to rescue him. The boy was not wearing a vest, police said.

The children were taken to an area hospital and later were released, police said.