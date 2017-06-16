Marshfield Clinic Health System seeks to purchase Rusk County hospital

Ladysmith (WQOW) - A hospital in Rusk County could soon have a new owner.

On Tuesday, the Rusk County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to enter into "exclusive negotiations" with Marshfield Clinic Health System for the sale of Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith.

In a press release, it said Marshfield Clinic Health System's proposal was selected from multiple health systems who expressed interest in partnering with Rusk County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital.

Hospital officials from both agencies will begin negotiations to complete a Letter of Intent. No other information is being released at this time.