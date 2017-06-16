UPDATE: Marshfield Clinic Health System one step closer to purchasing Rusk Co. hospital

Ladysmith (WQOW) - A hospital in Rusk County is one step closer to having a new owner.

The Rusk County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday a non-binding Letter of Intent to sell the Rusk County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital, and the Clinic at Riverside to Marshfield Clinic Health System. In exchange, Marshfield Clinic Health System will build a new health care campus in Rusk County within the next five years.

According to a press release, health officials said the Letter of Intent was an important step in finalizing a partnership between Marshfield Clinic, Rusk County and health officials. They said it followed two months of negotiations and several months of in-depth study regarding opportunities to grow and sustain a critical access hospital and health care services locally.

"Our hospital board began the process of studying potential partnerships with area health systems more than one year ago,” said Gordie Dukerschein, president of RCMH Board of Trustees. “The county’s involvement in this process continues to confirm and strengthen its belief that MCHS will prove to be a committed partner in continuing the quality care that our hospital currently provides.”

Charisse Oland, the CEO of Rusk County Memorial Hospital, said the partnership will allow them to develop the replacement hospital and medical campus for providers, staff, volunteers and the community. "It will meet our mission to comfort, heal and empower people to be well and support our vision to sustain a vibrant, healthy community,” Oland said.

According to the Letter of Intent, Marshfield Clinic will be a part of a local advisory board that will oversee the combined operations between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Rusk County Memorial Hospital, as well as help hire hospital physicians and staff.

“We’ve had a 40-year history of collaboration with the county and hospital. We’re excited to strengthen that partnership and build on the success of the high-quality care delivered by our world-class team of physicians and staff that call the Ladysmith community their home,” said Dr. Susan Turney, the CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Health officials said definitive, legally binding agreements between both organizations are expected to be approved by the end of 2017.

