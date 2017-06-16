UW-Eau Claire students help with Eaux Claires festival production

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Musics is flowing on Eau Claire's south-west side Friday night as travelers from around the world have come for the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival.

The gates opened up at noon Friday, and people have been coming from just about everywhere. Festival organizers said they expect over 20,000 people inside the gates over the next two days.

Eaux Claires tries to keep the spirit of our city in many of the festival features; one of those is the university's role. UW-Eau Claire students in the event production crew program have been at the festival all week to set up and run the lights and audio throughout the festival grounds.

There are about 30 UW-Eau Claire students helping out, as well as 30 additional students from other UW campuses who helped build the festival from the ground up.

"It's just really cool to do all of the stuff behind the scenes , and this event is really special because you get to see it in the community. And these days are really special because you get to see everything come to fruition,” said Ben Hansen, the student manager for UW-Eau Claire's Event Production Crew. “You know, any -- everybody, the whole community coming in and enjoy it and people come from all around come see what we did."

Hansen is the crew chief of the Flambeaux Stage, so he'll be there running the show for the rest of the weekend. He said he's most excited about getting to work with Paul Simon, who's going to be performing at the Eaux Claire festival Saturday night.