EC's Jake Sparger back at College World Series

Omaha (WQOW) -- For the second time in the last four years, Eau Claire's Jake Sparger is at the College World Series. This time around, Sparger hopes to help Louisville win a national title.



The Eau Claire Memorial H.S. grad was on the Louisville roster in 2014, the last time the program made it to the CWS, but Sparger didn't appear in either game.



Sparger is a senior captain with the Cardinals. So far this season, Sparger appeared in nineteen games, posting a 5-1 record with an earned run average of 3.86. He's struck out 21 hitters in 28 innings.



"It's a little different, being a senior,"Sparger says, "[it'll] be my last go-around, and so I'm just really trying to take it all in. It's the pinnacle of college baseball, and it's awesome to be here."



Louisville has national title aspirations, and Sparger says being at the College World Series as a freshman should help him and the other seniors, this year.



"I think it's like helped me with leading the younger guys," says Sparger, "you know, they ask a lot of questions about what's going to happen and stuff like that, the atmosphere and stuff like that, you can inform them a little bit about what's going to happen, so they have a little bit of a heads-up because it's something special."



Many of the Louisville players have dyed their hair for the CWS. Some of the Cardinals went blonde, while others, like Sparger, decided to go with red.



"I got some red hair, got a little red Mohawk going on," Sparger says, "just a team bonding type of deal."



Team bonding is a goal of the team hair coloring, the the Cardinals have a bigger goal in mind: a national title. While Sparger hopes to contribute by pitching in a CWS game, he's not focused on individual goals.



"Personally, it's the same as our team goal," says Sparger, "just to go out there and play great baseball, and you know, hopefully we can go pretty far in this thing and show what we can do. We're such a close team, that I think we,, we're really gelling at the right time, that's for sure."

Sparger and the Cardinals will open up play at the CWS at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, when Louisville faces Texas A & M.

