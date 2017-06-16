NWL Friday: Express, Huskies game suspended

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Friday's game at Carson Park is suspended in the fifth inning with Eau Claire leading Duluth, 2-1.
The game will resume on Sunday, June 25, the next time the Huskies are scheduled to visit the Express.
A Luke Roskam RBI double in the top of the first gives Duluth a 1-0 lead, but Eau Claire answers in the bottom half of the inning with a 2-run homer by Luke Bandy.
