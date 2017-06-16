Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls American Legion teams looking for successful seasons

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A low-scoring game Thursday night went the way of Chippewa Falls, as Post 77 edged Eau Claire, 2-1. Chippewa Falls pitcher Trevor Olson, the Xavier University recruit, struck out 14 in the win.



Post 77 was able to pick up its first win after three losses to start the season.



"First couple games we didn't really have all the pieces together, but tonight we had a real team win," says Olson, "we had a few mistakes early but we got over those, and we came back from them and we fixed our mistakes and we definitely beat a really good team in Eau Claire."



Eau Claire manager Mark Faanes didn't use all of his players in the game, the first for team Pizza Hut. North Huskies graduates Zac Stange and Tanner Halvorson were on hand, but sat out. Their high school season just ended early Wednesday morning at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament. For all the guys on the Eau Claire team, it's transition time from high school to legion ball.



"You know, we just got done playing high school, at some of the high-stakes tournaments," says Eau Claire catcher Adam Krajewski, "the sectional, those are high-stakes games, a lot of intensity, so I think most of the nervousness should be out of there, so I think right now it's just going to be, you know, piecing together runs and stuff like that, which comes with games."



Eau Claire will play in a tournament in La Crosse this weekend, while Chippewa Falls has a Friday night game vs. Holmen.