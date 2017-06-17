Milwaukee police looking for woman who started fatal fire

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A Milwaukee man, 72, was killed in a house fire that police say was intentionally set.

Police said the fire was started at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in a rooming house at 12th and Wright streets.

The victim was identified Saturday as Willie Greer.

A woman who was using Facebook Live caught the start of the fire on video. You can see a woman smash a window, pour gas inside the home and start the house on fire.

"So now, when children and young people see this, what do you think they're going to think?" asked Danny Johnson, who lived in the neighborhood nearly 60 years. "Maybe they say, 'I can do the same thing.' It’s a vicious cycle."

WISN 12 News reporter Ben Hutchison said there were at least eight fire trucks and a large police presence at the scene. A firefighter was taken away in an ambulance, Hutchison said.

Police are looking for woman who set the fire.

"I just hope that person be brought to justice because it wasn't right," said Robert Neylon, who lives across the street from the fire. "Nothing is supposed to make you that mad where you could do something that stupid."