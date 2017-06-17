UPDATE: Milwaukee woman arrested after video of deadly house fire posted to social media

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A 39-year-old woman is in custody in connection with a Friday evening house fire that took the life of a 72-year-old Willie Greer, police said.

The incident was recorded on a cellphone and posted to Facebook. In the video, a woman is seen pouring gasoline through a window and then setting the house on fire.

A woman is seen escaping the fire through one of the windows, but Greer was unable to get out.

In a statement, police said charges will be recommended to the Milwaukee County DA's office in the coming days.

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A Milwaukee man, 72, was killed in a house fire that police say was intentionally set.

Police said the fire was started at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in a rooming house at 12th and Wright streets.

The victim was identified Saturday as Willie Greer.

A woman who was using Facebook Live caught the start of the fire on video. You can see a woman smash a window, pour gas inside the home and start the house on fire.

"So now, when children and young people see this, what do you think they're going to think?" asked Danny Johnson, who lived in the neighborhood nearly 60 years. "Maybe they say, 'I can do the same thing.' It’s a vicious cycle."

WISN 12 News reporter Ben Hutchison said there were at least eight fire trucks and a large police presence at the scene. A firefighter was taken away in an ambulance, Hutchison said.

Police are looking for woman who set the fire.

"I just hope that person be brought to justice because it wasn't right," said Robert Neylon, who lives across the street from the fire. "Nothing is supposed to make you that mad where you could do something that stupid."