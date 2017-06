WBCA releases All-State Team selections

(WQOW) -- The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announced their Spring All-State Teams this afternoon, and several Chippewa Valley players were selected.

1st Team

Tanner Halvorson - Sr. Pitcher, Eau Claire North (11-1, 1.34 ERA)

Peter Brookshaw - Jr. Infielder, Prescott (.583)

2nd Team

Trevor Olson - Sr. Pitcher, Chippewa Falls (8-1, 0.88 ERA)

Zac Stange - Sr. Infielder, Eau Claire North (.400)

Jaxon Kostka - Jr. Outfielder, Eau Claire Regis (.493)

3rd Team

Jordan Steinmetz - Sr. Infielder, Chippewa Falls (.415)

Connor Klatt - Sr. Outfielder, Altoona (.487)

Jaelin Williams - Jr. Outfielder, Eau Claire North (.431)

Honorable Mention

Adam Krajewski - Sr. Catcher, Eau Claire Memorial (.392)

Caleb Brickner - Sr. Infielder, Eau Claire Regis (.463)

Isaac Pape - Jr. Infielder, Independence/Gilmanton (.456)

Hunter Gustafson - Jr. Infielder, Webster (.524)

Adrian Bethel - Sr. Outfielder, Eau Claire Memorial (.308)

Zach Dolan - Sr. Outfielder, Prescott (.363)

Jack Washburn - So. Utility (8-0-4, .65 ERA, .410 BA)

WBCA State Players of the Year

Division I - Tanner Halvorson, Eau Claire North

Division II - Peter Brookshaw, Prescott

Division IV - Isaac Pape, Independence/Gilmanton

Full list of selections, including Academic All-State, available Here