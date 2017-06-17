Eau Claire girl donates her Wishes & More wish to local nature center

What would you wish for if you were given one wish? One local little girl donated her wish to share her love of nature and music with the community forever.

Beaver Creek Nature Reserve added a special addition to their Nature Symphony Nature Nook Saturday morning. A brand new outdoor instrument called the chimasaur was donated to the reserve through a Wishes & More wish made by one-year-old Kaylee from Eau Claire.

Kaylee has been struggling with a critical brain infection that has led to fluid build-up. She has undergone many surgeries in the past year to try and release the pressure off of her brain. When Wishes & More, a non-profit charity that offers wishes to terminally ill children reached out, Kaylee and her family decided on a wish that would benefit the whole community.

“So even though she is one year old she still has the ability to get a wish, and her parents have joyfully given a great addition to Beaver Creek Reserve in the wish for Kaylee," Joelle Gamble from Wishes & More said. "And it will last a very long time for Kaylee to grow up with as well and then also for other kids in the community to enjoy."

Beaver Creek Reserve thanked Kaylee for her donation and is excited for their new instrument.

“It's a really unique piece, it was made specifically for us," Brianne Markin with the reserve said. "And it’s actually really special, it’s got Kaylee’s hand prints on the bottom as well so we'll have a little piece to remember her by forever. "

The chimasaur is in honor of Kaylee and her love of music. Kaylee's family told News 18 they've always loved Beaver Creek Nature Reserve and are excited to give back to a place that has always brought Kaylee so much joy.