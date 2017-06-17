Leinie Lodge celebrates with 14th annual family reunion

Leinie Lodge hosted its 14th annual family reunion Saturday bringing more than 7,000 day-drinkers together in Chippewa Falls.

The celebration consisted of music, tours, brats and of course, beer. Those who attended got to meet members of the Leinenkugel family as well as get some complementary gifts. The celebration also featured special beer that guests can't get anywhere else.



Even Dick Leinenkugel was there enjoying the celebration with family and friends.

"They're here to celebrate beer, friends and family, enjoy some great food, music and celebrate 150 years of Leinenkugel being here in the Chippewa Valley," he told News 18.

The first 150 people that arrived at the celebration were given a $10 gift certificate to Leinie Lodge. Leinenkugel family members also signed special merchandise, such as canoe paddles.