Milwaukee Co. Sheriff no longer taking job with Homeland Security

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke will not be taking a job at the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement sent to News 18's Milwaukee affiliate WISN, Clarke's adviser Craig Peterson said:

"Late Friday Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, Jr. formally notified Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, that he had rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer to join DHS as an assistant secretary.

Sheriff Clarke is 100% committed to the success of President Trump, and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the President’s agenda in a more aggressive role.

Last Tuesday Sheriff Clarke met with President Trump and discussed other roles where the Sheriff could be of greater assistance to the President, and the Country. The Sheriff is reviewing options inside and outside of government.

Sheriff Clarke told Secretary Kelly he is very appreciative of the tremendous opportunity the Secretary was offering, and expressed his support for the Secretary and the agency."

Clarke announced in a radio interview in May that he was taking the job.