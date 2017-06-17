Second night of Eaux Claires fest cut short because of weather

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The final night of the third annual Eaux Claires Music and Arts festival will be cut short, organizers said, after threats of potentially severe weather.



Wilco, Saturday night's closing act, was originally set to play on the Lake Eaux Lune stage from 10:15 until 11:45 p.m. But Chris Langley, a member of the fest's PR team, told News 18 they tightened up the show schedule so all performances would be finished by 10:15 p.m.



He also said crews would be available to provide support to anyone staying on the campgrounds should they need it.



Saturday was an enjoyable day to be outside at the festival until heavy rains rolled into the area around 7:30 p.m.