NWL Saturday: Express 7, Border Cats 3

Thunder Bay, Canada (WQOW) -- Luke Bandy delivered 4 RBIs on 5 hits, Chippewa Falls native Zach Gilles scored 2 runs, and the Express beat the Border Cats 7-3 at Port Arthur Stadium. Eau Claire tallied 13 total hits, only the 4th time this season they've out hit their opponent.

Bandy sparked the offense after a pair of double plays in the first two innings, delivering a two-out base-hit up the middle in the top of the 3rd that scored Gilles and Zach Ashford. With Eau Claire on the board first, the Express rode their pitching staff the rest of the way, tacking on some insurance runs in the 9th with a 3-run frame.

Both teams are back at it tomorrow afternoon, first pitch is at 1:35 p.m.