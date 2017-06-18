Fighting against domestic abuse at Eaux Claires fest

On Saturday, Eaux Claires Music and Art Festival drew huge crowds of people looking to have a fun. However there was also a serious side to the day.

For the third consecutive year, the two-day fest welcomed Neaux Violence. The organization is a partnership of two Northwestern Wisconsin agencies,Embrace and the Family Support Center. Their goal is to raise support and awareness to end gender inequality, domestic violence,and sexual abuse.

They look to empower victims of abuse through out Northwestern Wisconsin. Group organizers told News 18 participating at an event such as the Eaux Claires fest, that attracts people from all over world, gives them an opportunity to reach those they usually would not.

“The five counties that are represented here,the last year in 2016 we served over 1000 domestic violence victims and there was over 900 sexual assault victims," Katie Bement Executive Director of Embrace told News 18.

Organizers call for everyone to get involved to help make a difference.