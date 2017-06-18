Express 5, Border Cats 10

Thunder Bay, Canada (WQOW) -- A rain delay in the 7th was just a prelude to the deluge of runs in the 8th, as the Border Cats hand the Express their 12th loss of the season, 10-5.

Eau Claire got on the board first with a 2-run first inning, Tyrus Greene contributing an RBI single, and held a 1-run lead the majority of the game. Thunder Bay vaulted back in front with an Andy Weber 2-RBI double in the 7th inning, before erupting in the 8th. Kevin Biondic capped the 7-run frame with a grand slam. The Express mounted a rally in the top of the 9th, scoring 3 runs, but Greene grounded out to end the game.

Next up, Eau Claire heads back to Carson Park, where they will hose the La Crosse Loggers Monday night at 6:35 p.m.