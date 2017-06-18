American Legion Baseball - Sunday

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

19U

CHIPPEWA FALLS 4

ROCHESTER 14

Post 77: 1-4

LODI 0

ALTOONA 1

Reds: 6-0

MADISON IMPACT 9

EAU CLAIRE 4

APPLETON 4

EAU CLAIRE 11

Post 53: 2-2

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- When Head Coach Mitch Steinmetz moved to coach the Chippewa Falls High School Baseball team, that left a vacancy at Manager for the Post 77 Legion Baseball team. His son, Drew Steinmetz, took the job.

He's not much older than the players on the roster, but this past Thursday, Drew got his first managerial win, Chippewa Falls topping Eau Claire 2-1.



"I'm 21 years old, I'm head coach of a 19U team, it's a pretty big experience for me," Drew explains, "I'm excited for it. It's really different going from being a player to a coach, but my Dad did help me quite a bit with coaching tips and just basic rules for the kids, and setting ground rules and basically playing the game the way it's supposed to be played."

"Everything's stayed the same, we've all known Drew for a while, and he makes it really easy to have fun playing baseball," says Chippewa Falls pitcher Trevor Olson, "so we're all looking forward to this season."