UPDATE: British PM May describes crash as 'terrible'

(UPDATE FROM THE AP) -- Prime Minister Theresa May's office says she has been told about the crash in north London in which a vehicle struck several pedestrians.



May described the crash early Monday morning as a "terrible incident."



She said, "All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene."



The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn also tweeted about the crash.



Police have said the crash caused several casualties and that one person has been arrested.

POSTED 9:55 P.M.

(UPDATE FROM THE AP) -- The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshipers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.



Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested. The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.



People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding. Further details were not immediately available.

POSTED: 8:40 P.M.

London (AP) -- Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.