Adopt-A-Pet: Chucky

By Aaron Rhody, Daybreak Anchor
Meet our Pet of the Day: Chucky! 

Chucky is 2 1/2 years old. He is neutered. Chucky is kind of a goofball, he's a bit frisky, but has a very lovable personality. He also likes to be near you and does love affection, but also likes to do his own thing. Chucky is also chatty at times, loves toys and other things, and likes to be held.

You can find Chucky at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.  

