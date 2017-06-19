MUST SEE: Driver pulls into convenience store

(CNN) - A driver in China turned a convenience store into a drive-thru when he parked his car inside the store, reportedly to save time. Not only did the driver park right between the aisles he had the clerk fetch several items for him.

According to "The People's Daily" the man wanted to save time looking for a parking spot but other reports suggested it was also because it was raining. Regardless, this driver clearly didn't think this convenience store was convenient enough.