6/19: Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents "Grease"

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild proudly presents the popular all-ages musical, Grease.



Meet Rydell's senior class of 1959: the duck-tailed "Greasers" and their gum-snapping "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox. Sandy is the new girl in town and Danny is the school's coolest bad boy in this rollicking, fun musical showcasing great song and dance numbers including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "Hand Jive!"



See Grease, June 22nd through the 25th, at the State Theatre.

7:30pm, June 22-24

1:30pm, June 25

The State Theatre

715-832-7529 Adults/Seniors $22 Students $10

Tickets online at eauclairearts.com