UPDATE: MN man airlifted after roll over crash near Elk Mound

Elk Mound (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information about a crash near Elk Mound that happened on Monday morning.

In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol said 31-year-old Brian Birdsall, from Pine City, Minn., was involved in a one vehicle, roll over crash on I-94 near mile marker 55. They said Birdsall's vehicle hit the rear of a semi-trailer before losing control and rolling over. They said he was airlifted to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said they were contacted a short time later by the semi driver, who said he thought he blew a trailer tire and kept driving. Later, when the semi driver was checking the rear of the semi, he noticed a car's bumper and license plate were embedded into the back of the trailer. That's when he contacted law enforcement. Authorities said the bumper and license plate belonged to Birdsall's vehicle involved in the rollover.

The crash remains under investigation.

Posted June 19, 2017 (9:00 a.m.):

Elk Mound (WQOW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a car, traveling westbound on I-94 near mile marker 55, hit the rear of the semi and crashed into the ditch.

I-94 was closed for 15 minutes while the driver of the car was airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver of the semi thought he blew a trailer tire and kept driving. Later when the driver was checking the rear of the semi, he noticed that the car's bumper and license plate were embedded into the back of the trailer. That's when he contacted law enforcement.

The crash is still under investigation.