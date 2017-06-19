Eau Claire man finds $29K in cash, turns it in

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police said thousands of dollars, that were found in a shopping cart, have been returned to its owner, thanks to the honesty of one Eau Claire man.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said on June 10, John Franson was in a Menards parking lot when he found a folder in a shopping cart with $29,000 in cash and several personal documents.

Police said Franson called the Eau Claire Police Department and turned it over. Eau Claire police said they were able to locate its owner, and the money and documents have been returned to them.