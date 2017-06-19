Wisconsin city may use buses to catch distracted drivers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Officials in Wisconsin's state capital are considering a plan that would allow law enforcement to ride buses to look for people who are texting while driving.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the proposed contract would allow plain-clothed Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies to ride on Metro Transit buses in Madison during off-peak hours to search for distracted drivers from a higher vantage point.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. R.J. Lurquin said deputies would inform nearby law enforcement of any violations they see.

But, some residents have raised concerns about city-owned buses being used for law enforcement surveillance.

Madison's Transit and Parking Commission member Margaret Bergamini said the campaign could hurt the Metro Transit brand.

Lurquin said state law prohibits texting will driving and violators can be fined almost $190.