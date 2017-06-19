Packers release training camp schedule; 15 practices open to fans

This year's Packers training camp will feature only 15 open practices, down one from last year and down 10 from 2010 when fans were allowed to watch 25 workouts.

Training camp begins on Thursday, July 27 with an 8:15 a.m. practice. The Packers will then have four more morning practices before switching to a 6:15 p.m. start time to prepare for the Family Night scrimmage, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The preseason opener remains scheduled for Thursday, August 10. The Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

The team also announced that if inclement weather impacts practice, it will be moved to indoors and "practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center."

Players will once again live in dorm rooms at nearby St. Norbert College, a tradition that has been in effect since 1958. The organization said this is the longest training camp relationship between a team and a school in the history of the NFL.