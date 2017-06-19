Three go back to back at Red Cedar Speedway

Menomonie (Brad Erickson) - The Red Cedar Speedway, Thunderhill Speedway, and Trail Dodge presented the Outlaw Mini Mod Series along with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Late Models, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hornets. There were no Modifieds on the card. Feature winner included Mike Prochnow, Dan Gullixson, Jake Smith, Sam Fankhauser, George Richards, and Derick Krumrie.

The T.L. Sinz Plumbing Late Models saw Mike Keller win the heat and sit of the pole for the feature as he was flanked by Greg Nippoldt at the drop of the green. It was Keller leading early but by lap five, Mike Prochnow came from his fourth starting position to take the point and never look back in the caution free event. Keller maintained a strong second over Jesse Glenz, Buddy Hanestad, and fifth finishing Cole Spacek,

The General Beer Super Stock heats were won by Dan Nissalke, Jesse Redetzke, and Tommy Richards but Dan Gullikson is going to start to believe it is easy after winning the feature for back to back weeks. They don’t come easy in this class though as the yellow flag flew on the first lap and Jesse Redetzke was called for the caution. On the second attempt, Rick Hallquist moved from his pole position to the lead as second starting Eric Olson set chase. Olson used the high line to move into the lead, but third running Gullikson went even higher, got a terrific run off turn four, and passed both top two cars for the lead.

As the race wore on, Tommy Richards moved into third and Redetzke had cracked the top five from the tail of the field. A spin in turn two reset the pack for a three lap run to the checkers. Gullikson was undaunted as he led the remaining laps for the win. Hallquist had a late surge to race back to second as Richards finished third. Olson and Redetzke rounded out the top five.

Nick Koehler, Shane Halopka, and Gunnar Watkins, scored heat wins in the Midwest Modifieds as Josh Wahlstrom and Jesse Bryan led the field to green in the feature. The first attempt was aborted due to a spin but the second try saw Wahlstrom in the lead. Soon the yellow flew a again for a multi car incident in turn two which sent Matt Klukas to the rear. The field restarted once again only to be slowed by a spinning John Ford. Under green, Wahlstrom looked tough out front but Josh Smith used the high side to challenge. Another caution, this time drawn by a spinning Justin Claussen, once again slowed the pace.

The restart saw the high side to Josh Smith's liking as he drove to the lead. Jake Smith followed suit to drive into second and the two began a several lap side by side run for the win. Jake Smith found the lead over Josh as Shane Halopka entered the picture. Halopka passed into second and charged hard on the leader. At the checkered flag, it was Jake Smith in a very impressive run narrowly over Halopka. Koehler used the final laps to charge into third as Josh Smith, and Wahlstrom rounded out the top five finishers.

The Street Stocks saw Hunter VanGilder and Sam Fankhauser win the heats as Fankhauser made it a sweep for the night after starting outside Ron Hanestad on the front row of the feature. Two cautions ended two initial attempts to start the race, but Fankhauser took control when it was finally under green. Hanestad ran second as Kolby Kiehl was in third and seventh starting Danny Richards used the high groove to race to fourth. At the halfway point, it was unchanged other than Richards had moved to third.

Richards raced to moved two wide for the second position when Mike Knudson was spun drawing the yellow. He regained his position on the restart as Genett was called for he foul. It took Richards a lap or so to get back to his top speed after a restart, which allowed Fankhauser to pull away and Hanestad to regain second. Richards retook second and set off to run down the leader. Ashley Wahlstrom spun late, drawing the final caution and once again, Fankhauser had a very good start and Richards took a bit to get to speed in the highline. It was all Fankhauser was going to need as a combination of a fast car and great starts vaulted him to victory lane. Richards, who was very fast in his own right, finished runner up. Kiehl had a fine run to take third as Hanestad faded somewhat late in the event finishing fourth over VanGilder in fifth.

The Pure Stocks heats were won by Pat Smith and Kent Harmon as the feature was led to green by Kent Deutsch and Jeff Tisdale. Early in the feature, Krysta Doughty moved to the point but it was George Richards racing off the high side who passed Doughty to secure the lead and never look back. Cautions slowed his run to the checkered flag however as firstly Harmon was spun causing Tisdale to go to the tail of the field. Later, both Krysta and Dustin Doughty slowed on the track in seemingly unrelated incidents. Krysta Doughty went to the work area, returned to the track, but retired shortly thereafter. Dustin Doughty pulled off under yellow. Five laps were remaining as Richards continued to dominate and Harmon ran a strong second to the finish. Pat Smith had a good run to third over Tisdale and Stefan Hogue finished in fifth.

Dean Butler and Jason Bauer both looked unbeatable in their heat wins as Chad Walera and Jake Halterman led the Hornets to the green in the feature. The feature didn’t get rolling until its fifth attempt, but once it was under green, it went cover to cover to the checkers. Derek Krumrie lead every lap as he was followed to victory lane by Bauer, Bradley York, Halterman, and Jordan Langer.

The Outlaw Mini Mods were swept by current points leader Andy Zimmerman as he lead every lap in his heat and the feature. The remaining results were not available as of this writing, but will be available athttp://www.batwingchassis.com/outlaw-mini-mod-series soon.

The Red Cedar Speedway will not be racing on Friday June 23, 2017. It will return to action on return to racing on June 30, 2017, as 24-7 Telcom presents Pack the Stands Night with half price grandstand admission. The WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and RCS Hornets will be on hand along with the NVSR Vintage Cars and UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars. There will be no Late Models or Modifieds on the card. Once again, Realtor Shelly Watkins will pay out $50.00 to the hard charger. The money is awarded to the feature winner who won from the furthest position in the field. Fifth starting George Richards earned the Hard Charger bonus on this night of racing.

T.L. Sinz Plumbing WISSOTA Late Model Feature: 1. 68-Mike Prochnow, [4]; 2. 31-Michael Keller, [1]; 3. 7X-Jesse Glenz, [3]; 4. 71JR-Buddy Hanestad, [5]; 5. 122-Cole Spacek, [7]; 6. 55N-Greg Nippoldt, [2]; 7. BOH-Ben Hanke, [6]

Heat 1: 1. 31-Michael Keller, [1]; 2. 7X-Jesse Glenz, [3]; 3. 68-Mike Prochnow, [6]; 4. 55N-Greg Nippoldt, [2]; 5. 71JR-Buddy Hanestad, [4]; 6. BOH-Ben Hanke, [5]; 7. 122-Cole Spacek, [7]

General Beer WISSOTA Super Stock Feature: 1. 31X-Dan Gullikson [3]; 2. 26-Rick Hallquist, [1]; 3. 7R-Tommy Richards, [7]; 4. 1E-Eric Olson, [2]; 5. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [8]; 6. 20-Cory Davis, [4]; 7. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [9]; 8. 22-Dan Nissalke, [6]; 9. 10-Rich Bishop, [5]; 10. 56-Chad Gullixson, [11]; 11. 37-Jay Oricchio, [15]; 12. 33-Cooper Berlin, [14]; 13. 245-James Cimfl, [13]; 14. 96-Luke Schultz, [10]; 15. 27-Tony Falkner, [18]; 16. 89-Tyler Lamm, [16]; 17. 3-Casey Underdahl, [17]; 18. (DNF) 2-Bart Steffen, [12]; (DNS) 9ER-Troy Fransway; (DNS) 34-Jeff Brauer

Heat 1: 1. 22-Dan Nissalke, [2]; 2. 10-Rich Bishop, [4]; 3. 26-Rick Hallquist, [5]; 4. 96-Luke Schultz, [1]; 5. 245-James Cimfl, [7]; 6. 89-Tyler Lamm, [3]; 7. (DNF) 9ER-Troy Fransway, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [1]; 2. 1E-Eric Olson, [3]; 3. 31X-Dan Gullikson A, [4]; 4. 56-Chad Gullixson, [6]; 5. 33-Cooper Berlin, [2]; 6. 3-Casey Underdahl, [7]; 7. (DNF) 34-Jeff Brauer, [5]

Heat 3: 1. 7R-Tommy Richards, [5]; 2. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [2]; 3. 20-Cory Davis, [6]; 4. 2-Bart Steffen, [4]; 5. 37-Jay Oricchio, [3]; 6. (DNF) 27-Tony Falkner, [1]

Southworth Chevrolet WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: 11. 21-Jacob Smith, [3]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [8]; 3. 13-Nick Koehler, [7]; 4. 21J-Josh Smith, [6]; 5. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [1]; 6. 15-Karl Kolek, [5]; 7. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [2]; 8. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [4]; 9. 37-Travis Anderson, [9]; 10. 20E-Austin Ellis, [19]; 11. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [13]; 12. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [11]; 13. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr, [12]; 14. 07-Justin Claussen, [16]; 15. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [14]; 16. 343-John Ford, [21]; 17. 31-Jason Vokovan, [18]; 18. 87-Chris Johnson, [20]; 19. (DNF) 18-Tyler Werner, [17]; 20. (DNF) 19P-Antonio Pintaro, [15]; 21. (DNF) 89-Matt Klukas, [10]

Heat 1: 1. 13-Nick Koehler, [2]; 2. 21J-Josh Smith, [3]; 3. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [5]; 4. 89-Matt Klukas, [1]; 5. (DNF) 20E-Austin Ellis, [7]; 6. (DNF) 87-Chris Johnson, [4]; (DNS) 343-John Ford

Heat 2: 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [3]; 2. 37-Travis Anderson, [2]; 3. 21-Jacob Smith, [7]; 4. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [5]; 5. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [4]; 6. 19P-Antonio Pintaro, [6]; 7. 18-Tyler Werner, [1]

Heat 3: 1. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [1]; 2. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [2]; 3. 15-Karl Kolek, [5]; 4. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr, [3]; 5. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [6]; 6. 07-Justin Claussen, [7]; 7. 31-Jason Vokovan, [4]

WISSOTA Street Stocks: 1. 11-Sam Fankhauser, [2]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards, [7]; 3. 9K-Kolby Kiehl, [3]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [1]; 5. 84-Hunter VanGilder, [4]; 6. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [8]; 7. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [10]; 8. 16K-Karl Genett, [9]; 9. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [14]; 10. 29-Armond Love, [13]; 11. (DNF) 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [11]; 12. (DNF) 16X-Kyle Genett, [5]; 13. (DNF) 53-Jake Hessler, [12]; 14. (DNF) 30-Shawn Amundson, [6]

Heat 1: 1. 84-Hunter VanGilder, [1]; 2. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [6]; 3. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [4]; 4. 16X-Kyle Genett, [5]; 5. 16K-Karl Genett, [2]; 6. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [7]; 7. 29-Armond Love, [3]

Heat 2: 1. 11-Sam Fankhauser, [4]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards, [6]; 3. 9K-Kolby Kiehl, [1]; 4. 30-Shawn Amundson, [7]; 5. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [2]; 6. 53-Jake Hessler, [3]; 7. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [5]

WISSOTA Pure Stocks: 1. 5R-George Richards, [5]; 2. E3-Kent Harmon, [7]; 3. R44-Pat Smith, [6]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [2]; 5. 28-Stefan Hogue, [11]; 6. 7-Kent Deutsch, [1]; 7. 9-Cole Hill, [9]; 8. (DNF) 03-Krysta Doughty, [4]; 9. (DNF) D1-Dustin Doughty, [8]; 10. (DNF) 23-Jake Sandmann, [10]; (DNS) 66T-James Thur,

Heat 1: 1. R44-Pat Smith, [2]; 2. 5R-George Richards, [3]; 3. 66T-James Thur, [1]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [5]; 5. (DNF) 23-Jake Sandmann, [4]; (DNS) 28-Stefan Hogue,

Heat 2: 1. E3-Kent Harmon, [5]; 2. D1-Dustin Doughty, [1]; 3. 03-Krysta Doughty, [4]; 4. 7-Kent Deutsch, [3]; 5. 9-Cole Hill, [2]

RCS Hornets: 1. 33-Derek Krumrie, [3]; 2. 14-Jason Bauer, [4]; 3. 17-Bradley York, [5]; 4. 76-Jake Halterman, [2]; 5. 34-Jordan Langer, [7]; 6. 41V-William Voeltz, [10]; 7. 59H-Jason Helegson, [6]; 8. 383-Sean Svee, [17]; 9. 67-Jason Holte, [9]; 10. 18B-Dean Butler, [8]; 11. 49-Derrick Reed, [14]; 12. 103-Dave Clausen, [12]; 13. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [16]; 14. F7-Robert Fawcett, [15]; 15. (DNF) 3229-Chad Walera, [1]; 16. (DNF) 1H-Ross Hoffman, [11]; 17. (DNF) 3-Justin Lamm, [13]; 18. (DNF) 21-Adam Hackbarth, [18]

Heat 1: 1. 18B-Dean Butler, [1]; 2. 34-Jordan Langer, [3]; 3. 3229-Chad Walera, [4]; 4. 59H-Jason Helegson, [7]; 5. 67-Jason Holte, [9]; 6. 1H-Ross Hoffman, [6]; 7. 3-Justin Lamm, [5]; 8. F7-Robert Fawcett, [8]; 9. (DNF) 383-Sean Svee, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 14-Jason Bauer, [2]; 2. 76-Jake Halterman, [6]; 3. 33-Derek Krumrie, [8]; 4. 17-Bradley York, [7]; 5. 41V-William Voeltz, [5]; 6. 103-Dave Clausen, [4]; 7. 49-Derrick Reed, [3]; 8. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [9]; 9. (DNF) 21-Adam Hackbarth, [1]