Too wet at Eagle Valley Speedway

Jim Falls, Wisconsin (Brad Erickson) - Rain forced the cancellation of the Eagle Valley Speedway presentation of the 600 Outlaw Mini Mod Series fueled by Liquid Nitro. The WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets were also scheduled on the card.

There are no races scheduled for June 25, 2017. The Eagle Valley Speedway will be back in action on Sunday, July 02, 2017, with the Fireworks Special, Budweiser/Rock Fest Ticket Giveaway, featuring all regular WISSOTA classes.