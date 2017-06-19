Bad allergies? Your garden may be to blame

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - On Monday, News 18 spoke with Nancy Skelley, a local gardening expert, on why some blooms may be the culprit for your sneezing.

Skelley said we can blame a prolonged spring for allergy triggers this year, but some flowers in your yard may be irritating your allergies as well. Skelley said many of the "decor flowers", like daisies and chrysanthemums, are the main triggers.

"Certain flowering shrubs might be more irritating. I know a lot of people have a lot of issues with lilacs, which are just about finished now, so those might be things to avoid,” Skelley said.

Skelley said if you still want pretty landscaping, you should opt to plant leafy greens and annuals like begonias. After gardening, she said be sure to wash any exposed skin, as well as your clothing, to help keep the allergens out of your home.