Barron Co. loggers continue cleanup after tornado

It's already been more than one month since a tornado ripped apart sections of Barron and Rusk counties, but loggers are still logging long hours and issuing a warning about the danger that remains.More >>
Families are still cleaning up following May's tornado in Barron and Rusk counties, and now, they are being offered assistance from Washington.More >>
Crews are still working to pick up the pieces after last month's tornado near Chetek. Now, they are struggling with a way to deal with all the rubble and are seeking your help.More >>
It's not only humans who are in need after the tornado. Dozens of cats were also left behind and in need of a warm and caring home.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker Friday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Barron and Rusk counties as a disaster area after May's EF 3 tornado, according to a press release.More >>
Residents from Prairie Lake Estates are eligible to receive grants from the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin in order to help with the clean up efforts after the tornado in Chetek on May 16.More >>
Families and individuals affected from May's tornado are getting a round of financial help.More >>
If you were affected by the tornado damage and are missing an address/fire number sign to your property, county officials are asking you to apply for a replacement.More >>
Customers and clients impacted by the tornado in western Wisconsin may discuss their financial needs with Wells Fargo by calling 1-800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557).More >>
If you missed News 18's special report, "From Ruin to Recovery", you can watch the recorded segments above.More >>
