Barron Co. loggers continue cleanup after tornado

By Clint Berge, Reporter
Barron County (WQOW) - It's already been more than one month since a tornado ripped apart sections of Barron and Rusk counties, but loggers are still logging long hours and issuing a warning about the danger that remains.

Justin Kreier, the owner of Kreier Forest Products, and his crew have been chopping and sawing for 12 hours nearly every day since the tornado hit on May 16, cleaning up hundreds of trees that were wiped out by the storm.

Kreier said by cleaning up, new trees will eventually grow back. They are hoping to salvage and sell the timber. However, fire danger is at the top of their mind as well, saying downed trees can quickly cause a blaze.

"Especially the pine – really bad – is going to dry out. It's already starting to dry right now. So, I mean you get a spark, it's gonna go fast," Kreier said.

He said his company will head to Rusk County later in the week to start clean up there. If you were affected by the tornado and need timber cleared, see below for a list of resources.

