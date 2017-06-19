Ashley Furniture breaks ground on new building addition

Arcadia (WQOW) - A furniture company is making more room for business.

On Monday, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. had a groundbreaking on a new addition to its current facility. Ashley representatives said it's the largest expansion for its Arcadia facility since the company's inception in 1970.

They said the 55,000 square foot addition will serve as a distribution center and store more furniture on-site. The project is expected to be completed by February 2018.

Gov. Scott Walker was also present at the groundbreaking ceremony and highlighted Wisconsin's employment rate and economy.