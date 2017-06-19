Future of Barron County Waste to Energy facility will be decided Monday night

Barron County (WQOW) - The future of a waste to energy plant in Barron County is hanging in the balance, and a vote Monday night could have an impact on many of the county's residents.



The plant is used by county residents to dispose of everyday items, like paper products, food waste and other non-recyclables. The waste is burned and turned into energy for the Barron County power grid and a cheese plant, located across from the waste to energy facility.



According to Jeff French, the administrator for Barron County, the plant's total operating losses have been more than $5.5 million since it's inception in 1986. French said the company's operation costs have continued to increase while their disposal fees have remained stagnant.



Currently, he said there are more than 20 full-time employees at the facility. If the plant closes, French said he is not sure if they would be terminated or reassigned within ZAC Incorporated, the company that currently runs the plant.



Repairs are also needed to keep the facility alive. On Monday night, the county will decide if it is worth spending money to fix equipment despite the plant already being in the red.



"Tonight (Monday), we have a long range decision that needs to be made," French said. "The decision comes down to, how much do we appreciate and want to continue what we are doing by burning garbage, versus shutting it down and redeveloping a municipal solid waste system that's based on land filling?"



An employee at the facility, who spoke with News 18 off camera, said more than 100 tons of garbage is disposed at the plant each day.



If the county board votes to shut down the plant, French said it would need to close within 90 days. The plant manager told News 18 there is a recycling facility on the property. If the plant is closed, that facility would require modification.

News 18 has a reporter at Monday's night meeting. We'll bring you the latest information on-air and online as it becomes available.