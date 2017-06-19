UPDATE: Decision on Barron County Waste to Energy facility tabled

Barron County (WQOW) - The Barron County Board decided to hold off on a decision to close or keep open the county's Waste to Energy plant.



Officials said the plant incinerates 100 tons of garbage every single day, turning the waste into energy for the Barron County power grid and a cheese plant.



County Administrator Jeff French said while the plant produces energy, it's not creating a profit. The facility lost $5.5 million since its inception in 1986. Since the beginning of 2017 to May, the facility is running at a loss of more than $285,000.



More than 20 full time employees work at the facility right now, and the county said they are not sure if those jobs would be terminated, or reassigned, if the plant were to close.



"I've worked at the incinerator for six years now. It's more than a company for me, it's more than a job. It's my mortgage, it's family's livelihood. I have a daughter with special needs. It's my medical insurance. It's her prescriptions, her medical care," said Andy Hanson, a Waste to Energy employee.



Of the 25 to 30 people who spoke at the meeting, the majority were in favor of keeping the plant open. In the end, the county board decided to table the proposal indefinitely. French said they hope to call a special meeting in the near future, but nothing has been put on the schedule.

