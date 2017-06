(WQOW) -- McDonell Central H.S. grad & University of Kentucky alum Kyle Cody has been named the South Atlantic League (Class A) pitcher of the week.



Saturday, Cody threw eight shutout innings for the Hickory Crawdads, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.



Hickory Crawdads news release:

https://www.milb.com/crawdads/news/cody-named-sal-pitcher-of-the-week/c-237438474/t-196097268