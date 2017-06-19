Zach Gilles leads NWL in hitting - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Zach Gilles leads NWL in hitting

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Express outfielder Zach Gilles
Express manager Dale Varsho Express manager Dale Varsho

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express has started its season with a 6-12 record, but one bright spot so far is the play of McDonell Central H.S. grad Zach Gilles.

After a freshman season at Central Michigan when he hit .233 over 53 games, Gilles has it going in his first Northwoods League season.  Gilles leads the NWL with a .436 average, following a 2-4 day at the plate Sunday in Thunder Bay. 

"He's scrappy, doesn't strike out a whole lot, puts the ball in play and uses his speed," says Express manager Dale Varsho, "I mean he's really advanced as a hitter, I've always liked him as a hitter even through high school, so I knew what I was getting and he's having some great success putting the ball in play."

"I mean the speed of the game is definitely a lot faster than the high school level," Gilles says, "it's just taking a little bit to adjust to the speed of the game and going well from there, play your game and just play hard."

