Zach Gilles leads NWL in hitting

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express has started its season with a 6-12 record, but one bright spot so far is the play of McDonell Central H.S. grad Zach Gilles.



After a freshman season at Central Michigan when he hit .233 over 53 games, Gilles has it going in his first Northwoods League season. Gilles leads the NWL with a .436 average, following a 2-4 day at the plate Sunday in Thunder Bay.



"He's scrappy, doesn't strike out a whole lot, puts the ball in play and uses his speed," says Express manager Dale Varsho, "I mean he's really advanced as a hitter, I've always liked him as a hitter even through high school, so I knew what I was getting and he's having some great success putting the ball in play."



"I mean the speed of the game is definitely a lot faster than the high school level," Gilles says, "it's just taking a little bit to adjust to the speed of the game and going well from there, play your game and just play hard."