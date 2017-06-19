Bucks introduce Jon Horst as general manager

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- Monday, in Milwaukee, the Bucks officially introduce Jon Horst as the team's general manager.



It caps off an interesting three and a-half week span, after John Hammond left the Bucks to become Orlando's GM. There were media reports that Milwaukee was pursuing other GM candidates, but in the end, the Bucks went with Horst, who's been Milwaukee's director of basketball operations since 2008, and has worked closely with Hammond over the years.



"That's the role I played in the organization in supporting John, every day," says Horst, "and I was happy to do that role and I'm happy to learn how to do this role now as well."



"I feel really good about the results on this," says Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, "you can have your process but I mean, process may look like it's a little bit sloppy but at the end of the day, the result is what matters, we got the right guy."



It's going to be a quick turnaround for the Bucks front office, with the NBA Draft coming up on Thursday. Milwaukee owns the 17th and 48th overall selections.



"I know we have a great core in place," Horst says, "and what we need to really address is figure out how we're going to create depth for our team, while we can maintain flexibility from a roster, from a positional standpoint, and a financial standpoint, and so our draft picks and our trades and our free agent moves are all going to be toward that goal."



"Jon being here, for the last nine years, understands the organization," says Bucks head coach Jason Kidd, "and it's good that we do have a relationship and now we go forward."



Also on Monday, former Badger Zak Showalter works out for the Bucks. Showalter played his high school basketball at Germantown, a Milwaukee suburb.



"I grew up watching the Bucks," Showalter says, "I remember '01, with Big Dog [Glenn Robinson] and those guys, watching them in the division championship, so, watching Ray Allen and all those guys, growing up in the state, it's a pretty cool opportunity to come out here and display my talents a little bit."