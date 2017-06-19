NWL Monday: Loggers 1, Express 11

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Powered by an offense that delivered a season high 21 hits, the Express roll past La Crosse, 11-1 at Carson Park.

Eau Claire struck early and often, scoring the first 6 runs of the game in the first 5 innings of play. Zach Gilles capped the early scoring with an RBI-single in the 5th, just one of his 4 hits on the night; Gilles finished 4-for-5 and reached base 5 times, raising his Northwoods League leading batting average to .477. Dominic Clementi had a career night as well, finishing a perfect 4-for-4, earning him NWL Player of the Night honors.

The win moved Eau Claire to 7-12 on the season. Both teams are back at it tomorrow night at Copeland Park - first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.