MUST SEE: World's largest rubber duck

(WQOW) - There was an ugly duckling sticking out among elegant sailing ships in Tacoma, Washington.
The world's largest rubber duck was towed into the port last Friday. The so-called "mama duck" weighs 15-tons and she's six-stories high. She was displayed in the port during a sail-ship festival that happened over the weekend.
