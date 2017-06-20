MUST SEE: World's largest rubber duck - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: World's largest rubber duck

Posted:
By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

(WQOW) - There was an ugly duckling sticking out among elegant sailing ships in Tacoma, Washington.

The world's largest rubber duck was towed into the port last Friday. The so-called "mama duck" weighs 15-tons and she's six-stories high. She was displayed in the port during a sail-ship festival that happened over the weekend.

