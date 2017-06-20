Terror attacks causing a decline in students studying abroad

The recent terror attacks in Europe are causing a decline in interest for college students wanting to study abroad.

"This level of concern has impacted the number of students going abroad," said UW-Stevens Point Study Abroad Director, Eric Yonke. "It's unfortunate but it is sort of a chilling effect for study abroad and fortunately there's been very minimal sort of problems for study abroad but even so, that level of concern effects people feeling if it's a safe thing to do."

There are currently 13 students from UWSP studying abroad. Three of those students were just a couple blocks away from the London bridge when that attack took place back in early June.

"We were on a bus heading back to our Airbnb because the rest of the students weren't in town yet," said Maya Schaefer, UWSP student. "They rerouted the bus but we didn't know what was going on until we got home. It was about 3 a.m. and then all of our phones kept going off asking if we were safe."

Yonke tells us that the school holds orientation for students and parents months prior to their departure to ensure the highest amount of safety for students.

Also, students going overseas are required to have a cellphone with them at all times so they are able to contact the school or parents when necessary.

"We do everything we can to kind of allay those kind of fears because those are real and they're very hard to cope with when your child is so far away," said Yonke.

While terror attacks are becoming a common occurrence, students like Schaefer say they refuse to let these bad people ruin her life experiences.