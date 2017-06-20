CLOSED: 4 Eau Claire Co. beaches, wading areas closed due to high levels of bacteria

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - If you were hoping to spend some time soaking in the sun, you're being told to hold off on your plans.
In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks and Recreation Department said water testing results by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department were conducted at four area beaches and wading areas, which indicate high levels of bacteria above safe standards. Officials said the following beaches and wading areas are closed effectively:
Health officials said they will retest the areas on Tuesday, and park officials will announce when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards to reopen the areas.
News 18 reported on June 13 when officials closed the Big Falls wading area due to unsafe bacteria levels and reopened on three days later.
The following #ECCo. beaches are temporarily closed; Coon Fork, Lake Eau Claire, Lake Altoona, and Big Falls due to unsafe bacteria levels pic.twitter.com/VZNhEKClst— Eau Claire County (@EauClaireCounty) June 20, 2017
