LATEST: Area beaches, wading areas reopen

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A local wading area has now reopened after being closed in mid-June.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Parks and Forest Department said Big Falls County Park's wading area is within safe health standards. The wading area has reopened after being closed on June 20.

Earlier last week, a total of four area beaches and wading areas closed due to high bacteria levels, including Big Falls, Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork beaches.

Health and park officials said all four locations are within acceptable health standards and are open.

Posted on June 23, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - News 18 has an update to pass along about area beaches and wading areas that closed Tuesday.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department said Big Falls wading area continues to have unsafe levels of bacteria and remains closed. Lake Eau Claire beach is currently within acceptable standards for swimming and is re-opened. Lake Altoona and Coon Fork beaches re-opened on Thursday.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said it will retest the area Friday and the Parks and Forest Department will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - News 18 has an update to pass along about area beaches and wading areas that closed Tuesday.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department said Big Falls wading area and Lake Eau Claire beach continue to be closed due to unsafe bacteria levels. Park and forest officials said Lake Altoona and Coon Fork lake beaches have re-opened and are currently within acceptable standards for swimming.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said it will retest the area on Thursday and the parks and forest department will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.

Posted on June 20, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - If you were hoping to spend some time soaking in the sun, you're being told to hold off on your plans.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks and Recreation Department said water testing results by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department were conducted at four area beaches and wading areas, which indicate high levels of bacteria above safe standards. Officials said the following beaches and wading areas are closed effectively:

Coon Fork Lake County Park campground and dayside beaches

Lake Eau Claire beaches

Lake Altoona beaches

Big Falls wading area

Health officials said they will retest the areas on Tuesday, and park officials will announce when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards to reopen the areas.

News 18 reported on June 13 when officials closed the Big Falls wading area due to unsafe bacteria levels and reopened on three days later.