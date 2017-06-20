New, diverse line of Ken dolls, featuring new body types, hairstyles and skin tones

(CNN) - It's your lucky day, Barbie. New Ken dolls are now on the market.

Toy-maker Mattel has launched a wide-ranging line of new Ken dolls that includes "slim" and "broad" body types, the latter of which is drawing "dad-bod" comparisons.

On top of that, the dolls are sporting six new hairstyles, including a man bun and cornrows, and they now come in a total of seven skin tones.

The move is part of Mattel's efforts to turn around its core barbie business.

It comes a year after Mattel unveiled a more diverse crop of Barbies, which helped boost overall Barbie sales by 7 percent from the previous year.