Wisconsin election officials consider moving to e-poll books

The state Election Commission is considering whether to offer municipalities electronic poll books.

According to a report staff provided to commissioners, e-poll books are used in at least 27 states. They provide a list of all registered voters in a ward as well as information about them.

The commission is set to meet Tuesday to vote on whether to have staff build the software internally or hire a vendor to produce it. According to the report, the project would cost staff about $125,000 and municipalities between $475 to $969 to buy hardware such as computers and printers for each check-in site.

The pair of vendors the commission staff researched would charge municipalities between $135,380 and $200,295 for initial purchase and implementation plus thousands more in annual costs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.