Wisconsin election officials OK e-poll books

The state Election Commission has decided to offer municipalities electronic poll books.

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to have its staff develop the software. The project is expected to cost about $124,865 in staff time. Municipalities that choose to use the software would have to purchase hardware such as laptops and printers at a rate of $475 to $970 per check-in station at the polls.

According to a report staff provided to commissioners, at least 27 states use e-poll books. The books provide a list of all registered voters in a ward as well as information about them.

The commission considered contracting with a vendor to produce the software, but scrapped that option because it would have cost tens of thousands of dollars more.

Posted on June 20, 2017 (12:30 p.m.):

The state Election Commission is considering whether to offer municipalities electronic poll books.

According to a report staff provided to commissioners, e-poll books are used in at least 27 states. They provide a list of all registered voters in a ward as well as information about them.

The commission is set to meet Tuesday to vote on whether to have staff build the software internally or hire a vendor to produce it. According to the report, the project would cost staff about $125,000 and municipalities between $475 to $969 to buy hardware such as computers and printers for each check-in site.

The pair of vendors the commission staff researched would charge municipalities between $135,380 and $200,295 for initial purchase and implementation plus thousands more in annual costs.

