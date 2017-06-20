Eau Claire Verizon store burglarized - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Verizon store burglarized

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
MGN MGN

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said an Eau Claire Verizon store was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said Eau Claire police responded to an alarm call at Verizon Wireless, located on Oakwood Mall Drive in Eau Claire, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Coit said officers saw forced entry into the business and items were stolen. She said police located suspects and took them into custody. 

The case remains under investigation.

RELATED: Lake Hallie Verizon store burglarized

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.