Eau Claire Verizon store burglarized

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said an Eau Claire Verizon store was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said Eau Claire police responded to an alarm call at Verizon Wireless, located on Oakwood Mall Drive in Eau Claire, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Coit said officers saw forced entry into the business and items were stolen. She said police located suspects and took them into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

