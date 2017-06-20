Eau Claire Verizon store burglarized

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said an Eau Claire Verizon store was burglarized early Tuesday morning.
Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said Eau Claire police responded to an alarm call at Verizon Wireless, located on Oakwood Mall Drive in Eau Claire, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Coit said officers saw forced entry into the business and items were stolen. She said police located suspects and took them into custody.
The case remains under investigation.
